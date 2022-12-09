Cracraft (calf) was limited in Thursday's practice, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Cracraft popped up on Thursday's injury report with an apparent calf issue, ultimately leaving his weekend availability in jeopardy. While fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, the fifth-year pro could see an uptick in usage if Hill is unable to suit up Sunday night versus the Chargers. Friday's injury report should provide further clarification regarding both of the pass-catchers' statuses.
More News
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Makes two grabs in Week 13 loss•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Impactful in Week 12 win•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Won't play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Set to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Out due to illness•