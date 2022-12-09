Cracraft (calf) was limited in Thursday's practice, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Cracraft popped up on Thursday's injury report with an apparent calf issue, ultimately leaving his weekend availability in jeopardy. While fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, the fifth-year pro could see an uptick in usage if Hill is unable to suit up Sunday night versus the Chargers. Friday's injury report should provide further clarification regarding both of the pass-catchers' statuses.

