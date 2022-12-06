Cracraft secured two of three targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers.

Cracraft continues to hold down the No. 4 wideout role behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Trent Sherfield, the latter of whom opened Sunday's loss with a 75-yard touchdown on Miami's first offensive play. With 13 targets in his last three appearances, Cracraft could find himself on the fantasy radar in deeper leagues, while heading into a Week 14 contest against the Chargers.