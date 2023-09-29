Cracraft (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Cracraft had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, but he will miss a minimum of three additional games after being moved to injured reserve. The soonest Cracraft could be activated would be Week 8 against the Patriots.
