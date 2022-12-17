site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-river-cracraft-officially-inactive | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Officially inactive
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 17, 2022
at
6:54 pm ET
•
1 min read
Cracraft (calf) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Bills.
As expected, Cracraft will miss a second straight game due to a calf injury. In his absence, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are candidates for increased opportunities behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 29 min read