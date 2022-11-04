Cracraft (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup in Chicago, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Cracraft missed the team's Week 8 win over the Lions with a neck injury, but he's been ruled out for Week 9 due to an illness. In his absence, Cedrick Wilson is a candidate for extra offensive snaps against Chicago.
