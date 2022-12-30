Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
More News
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Sidelined to start Week 17 prep•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Doubtful for Week 16•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Officially inactive•