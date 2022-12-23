Cracraft (calf) did not participate during the Dolphins' practice Thursday.
Cracraft has now missed back-to-back practices to begin Week 16 prep, so it seems he'll likely miss his third game in a row due to a calf injury. The 28-year-old caught six of seven targets for 84 yards in his last two outings, and he figures to slot in as Miami's No. 4 wideout behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Trent Sherfield when available again. Therefore, Cracraft's likely absence should leave increased opportunities for Cedrick Wilson on Christmas Day against the Packers.