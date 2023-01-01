Cracraft (calf) is not on Miami's inactives list for Sunday's Week 17 game against New England.

Cracraft has been battling a calf injury since Week 13 and has missed each of Miami's past three contests. He logged a DNP both Wednesday and Thursday during Week 17 prep but was able to return to practice in a limited fashion Friday. He's since been deemed healthy enough to play Sunday and could slot in as Miami's No. 4 wideout behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Trent Sherfield.