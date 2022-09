Cracraft secured one of two targets for two yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 42-38 win over the Ravens.

Cracraft played just 16 offensive snaps Sunday, but he caught one of Tua Tagovailoa's six touchdowns early in the fourth quarter, a key component of Miami's comeback victory. Cracraft still remains off the fantasy radar and is scheduled to revert to the Dolphins' practice squad, but he's making a good argument for a spot on the 53-man roster.