Cracraft secured his only target for an 11-yard touchdown during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Bills.

Cracraft has been elevated from the practice squad for all three of Miami's wins this season, with touchdowns in each of the last two weeks. The Dolphins now have to decide whether to sign Cracraft to the active roster, as he's no longer eligible to be a game-day elevation, and the 27-year-old has certainly made a case for himself as a depth option.