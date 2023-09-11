Cracraft secured three of five targets for 40 yards and one touchdown during Sundays' 36-34 win over the Chargers.

Cracraft and fellow depth wideout Braxton Berrios were both relatively productive behind top options Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, though it was surprising to see TE Durham Smythe command seven targets, good for second on the team. The Dolphins may not have to air it out to chase a deficit Week 2 versus the Patriots, but Cracraft and Berrios could be capable emergency streaming options in the deepest of fantasy formats.