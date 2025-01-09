Cracraft secured all four of his targets for 38 yards during Miami's 32-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Cracraft logged his first game of the year with more than one catch during the Dolphins' regular-season finale. A significant shoulder injury forced him to begin the season on IR, but even after retaking the field, Cracraft managed just seven catches for 66 yards (on nine targets) across eight appearances. The veteran wideout is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.