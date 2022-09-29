The Dolphins are slated to sign Cracraft to their active roster ahead of Thursday night's game against the Bengals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Cracraft has hauled in a pair of touchdowns already this season, which was enough for the team to elect to elevate him from the practice squad. With Miami struggling to get much out of the WR corps outside of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, Cracraft has the opportunity to emerge as the next best option. The Dolphins didn't need to release anyone with the signing, as they had an open spot on their 53-man roster.