Cracraft (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald
Cracraft was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant Friday and will be available in Week 10 after missing the last two games. He's secured two of six targets for 13 yards and two touchdowns this year.
