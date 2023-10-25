Miami designated Cracraft (shoulder) for return from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
After spending the Dolphins' last four games on injured reserve, it now seems that Cracraft is nearing a return to action ahead of Week 8. Miami's injury reports this week will provide more information regarding his potential availability for Sunday versus New England.
