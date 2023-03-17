The Dolphins signed Cracraft on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Cracraft will now return to Miami for the 2023 season, where he recorded nine catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns while appearing both on offense and special teams last season. While the 28-year-old might find himself buried in a crowded receiver room headed into next season, he should still be able to carve out a role for himself on special teams.
