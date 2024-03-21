Cracraft announced on X/Twitter on Monday that he will re-sign with the Dolphins on Wednesday.

Cracraft has spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins after working his way up from the practice squad early in the 2022 campaign. While the 6-foot wideout had some notable single-gme performances in the first two games of the 2022 regular season, he's totaled just 18 catches for 223 yards and three touchowns over the past two years. he's also regularly dealt with injuries which have limited him to just 21 appearances over this span. Expect Cracraft to once again compete with Erik Ezukanma for a role behind starting wideouts Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios.