Cracraft (calf) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Cracraft has yet to practice this week after failing to play Week 14 against the Chargers, which is leaving his Week 15 status in serious doubt. Especially considering the Dolphins play Saturday in Buffalo, giving him one less day to recover.
More News
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: DNP on Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Logs DNP on Tuesday's estimate•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Logs limited activity•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Makes two grabs in Week 13 loss•