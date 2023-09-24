Cracraft is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos after suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

With Jaylen Waddle (concussion) made inactive for the Week 3 contest, Cracraft appeared headed for an increased role Sunday, but the shoulder issue may end up cutting his afternoon short. He'll likely be evaluated in the locker room during halftime before the Dolphins determine his availability for the second half. Cracraft reeled in his lone target for a 13-yard gain before departing the contest.