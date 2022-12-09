Cracraft (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Cracraft suffered the calf injury during Thursday's practice, and while the extent of the issue remains unclear, he'll be sidelined for at least one contest. In his absence, Cedrick Wilson and Erik Ezukanma are candidates for increased snaps behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Trent Sherfield.