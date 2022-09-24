Miami elevated Cracraft from its practice squad Saturday for Week 3.
It will be the third consecutive week Cracraft is active for the Dolphins and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's active roster in order to play. The 27-year-old wideout has caught one of two targets for two yards through two games this season.
