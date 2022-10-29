Cracraft (neck) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Lions, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Cracraft will miss his first game of the 2022 season in Week 8. His absence should open up more opportunities for Cedrick Wilson, who's seen only limited reps up to this point in the campaign.
