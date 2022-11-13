Cracraft (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Browns.
Cracraft was limited earlier in the week due to an illness, but he shed that designation after participating in full at practice Friday. The Dolphins instead have decided to dress just four receivers for Sunday's contest with Cleveland, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson.
More News
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Set to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Out due to illness•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Won't play at Detroit•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Set to join active roster•
-
River Cracraft: Heads back to practice squad•