Cracraft (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Cracraft's absence this weekend comes as no surprise after prior reports suggested that the wide receiver could be a candidate for injured reserve. On the bright side for the Dolphins, all signs point to Jaylen Waddle (concussion) returning against the Bills after he sat out the team's 70-20 win over the Broncos in Week 3.
