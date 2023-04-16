Anderson and the Dolphins agreed to terms on a contract Saturday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Anderson was released by Arizona following the 2022 campaign after catching just seven of 17 targets for 76 yards over 10 appearances with the Cardinals. He started the season with Carolina, where he posted 13 receptions on 27 targets for 206 yards and one score. The speedster had a career-high 1,096 receiving yards in 2020, but he's struggled to replicate that type of production since. He's not guaranteed anything in Miami, but if he's able to get back to his 2020 form, he could carve out a solid role behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.