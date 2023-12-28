Chosen (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Chosen is still in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol after hitting his head in Sunday's win over Dallas, but he appears to be making progress given his ability to practice (albeit in a limited fashion) Thursday. The wideout isn't typically a big part of Miami's pass-catching corps, as he has just four catches on five targets for 126 yards and a touchdown over seven games this season. However, Jaylen Waddle (ankle) didn't practice for the second straight day Thursday and is very iffy to face Baltimore on Sunday, so Chosen could see an increased opportunity in that contest if he's able to suit up.