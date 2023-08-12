Coach Mike McDaniel said Chosen didn't play in Friday's 19-3 preseason defeat to the Falcons due to an undisclosed injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

In his first chance to suit up for the Dolphins, Chosen was held out along with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle (midsection) and Braylon Sanders (lower body). Meanwhile, fellow WR Braxton Berrios departed early due to an unknown health concern of his own. As a result, Miami's healthy wide receivers at the moment are Hill, Cedrick Wilson, River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, among others.