Chosen played 23 of the Dolphins' 61 snaps on offense but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 30-0 win over the Jets.

With Tyreek Hill (ankle) missing his first game of the season, Chosen re-entered the mix at receiver after he had been a healthy inactive for each of Miami's previous three contests. Though he ran his second-most routes of the campaign (11), Chosen didn't draw any looks from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw only 24 passes in the blowout win and was mostly dialed in on Jaylen Waddle (8-142-1 receiving line) as his favorite target. If Hill is able to play in the Dolphins' Week 16 game against the Cowboys, Chosen could find himself back on the inactive list.