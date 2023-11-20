Chosen secured both of his targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over Las Vegas.

Chosen had an impactful 30-yard catch in his first appearance with the Dolphins since Week 6. Prior to Sunday's game against the Raiders, he had been re-signed to the practice squad and elevated after previously being waived. While Chosen has occasionally made big plays for Miami this season, he's only utilized as a reserve wideout on a weekly basis. That stands to remain the same during Friday's road matchup against the Jets.