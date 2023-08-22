Chosen (undisclosed) failed to secure his only target during Saturday's preseason win over Houston.

Chosen missed Miami's preseason opener with an undisclosed injury, but he's now back to full health. The veteran wideout's lone target came from backup quarterback Skylar Thomson in the second quarter, in a game where 10 players successfully recorded a catch for Miami. The Dolphins' competition at No. 3 wideout is still open, but both Braxton Berrios and Cedrick Wilson have been more productive than Chosen so far this preseason.