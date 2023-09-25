Chosen secured his only target for a 68-yard touchdown during Sunday's 70-20 win over the Broncos.

Chosen, who was elevated from the practice squad to make his season debut Sunday, hauled in a long touchdown from backup Mike White after the Week 3 contest was well out of hand in the fourth quarter. If Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is able to get back on the field Week 4 versus the Bills, Chosen may not again be elevated, but it was at least encouraging to see him succeed handling a depth role in Miami's scheme. That bodes well for his chances of producing if called upon again in down the stretch. Chosen will automatically revert to the Dolphins' practice squad in the wake of Sunday's win.