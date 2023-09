The Dolphins signed Chosen to their active roster Saturday.

Chosen was elevated for Week 3 with Jaylen Waddle being ruled out with a concussion and the former was able to haul in his lone target for a 68-yard touchdown from Mike White in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 70-20 blowout win over the Broncos. The addition of Chosen adds yet more speed and depth to a talented wide receiver corps behind Waddle and Tyreek Hill.