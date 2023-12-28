Chosen (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Chosen hit his head following a catch Sunday versus Dallas and subsequently entered the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that the wideout is improving, but Chosen was nonetheless held out of practice Wednesday. Jaylen Waddle (ankle) also missed the first practice session of Week 17 prep and may not be able to suit up Sunday in Baltimore, so Chosen could potentially have a larger-than-usual role if he's able to play.