Beal signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Thursday.

Beal was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and spent the first three years of his professional career. He mostly served in a rotational role on the Niners' defensive last year while also contributing on special teams. Beal was limited to just seven regular-season games due to a groin injury and concussion, finishing with 14 tackles (three solo). He'll get a fresh start in Miami and look to earn a bigger role for himself on defense.