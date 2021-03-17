Foster signed with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Foster hasn't produced any meaningful statistics since recording a 27-541-3 line during his rookie season in 2018. The Dolphins already have DeVante Parker, Preston Williams (foot) and Jakeem Grant (ankle) locked into roles for 2021. In turn, the 26-year-old Foster will likely be called up to play for special-teams duties in Miami, though his blazing speed could command offensive work in select packages.

