Foster signed with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Foster hasn't produced any meaningful statistics since recording a 27-541-3 line during his rookie season in 2018. The Dolphins already have DeVante Parker, Preston Williams (foot) and Jakeem Grant (ankle) locked into roles for 2021. In turn, the 26-year-old Foster will likely be called up to play for special-teams duties in Miami, though his blazing speed could command offensive work in select packages.
