Foster (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to Miami's injured reserve Wednesday, independent NFL journalist Aaron Wilson reports.
Foster was waived with an injury designation Tuesday and will shift to injured reserve after passing through waivers unclaimed. He'll miss the 2021 campaign, barring an injury settlement.
