Hunt (hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Jets and is still considered week-to-week, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Hunt aggravated a previous hamstring injury in Week 13 against the Commanders, and he already missed the team's loss to the Titans on Monday. Head coach Mike McDaniel stated, "I would be very pleasantly surprised if he's available for the Jets," which will leave the 27-year-old doubtful for the matchup. Lester Cotton will likely fill in at right guard for Hunt in Week 15.