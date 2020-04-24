Dolphins' Robert Hunt: Miami selects 39th overall

The Dolphins selected Hunt in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 39th overall.

Hunt (6-foot-5, 323) might not have the length necessary to stick at tackle, but he was the best blocker on a Louisiana-Lafayette offensive line that produced one of the nation's best rushing attacks in recent years. If he can't stay at tackle in Miami, then Hunt should work out just fine as a mauling guard. Tua Tagovailoa has reason to be grateful for this selection.