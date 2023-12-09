Hunt (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's game against the Titans, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

The fourth-year pro suffered a hamstring injury in Week 13, and after recording consecutive DNPs to begin Miami's week of practice, he's been ruled out ahead of Monday night's affair. With Hunt missing time, expect Liam Eichenberg to serve as the Dolphins' starting right guard in Week 14.