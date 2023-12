Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tuesday that Hunt is listed as week-to-week after aggravating his hamstring issue in Week 13, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Hunt has been dealing with this lingering hamstring injury for over a month now, and he's already missed two games thus far. After exiting the Dolphins' Week 13 contest, Hunt's practice participation will be something to look out for regarding his availability for Monday night's game against the Titans.