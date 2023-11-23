Jones (knee) was estimated as a limited participant at Thursday's practice walkthrough and is doubtful for Friday's Week 12 contest against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Jones practiced in limited fashion Wednesday, leading to the limited estimation for Thursday's walkthrough. The left guard is nonetheless considered doubtful to face the Jets on Black Friday, so he's likely to miss his second straight game. Fellow guards Robert Hunt (hamstring) and Lester Cotton (hip) are questionable for the contest, so Miami could be very thin along the offensive line.