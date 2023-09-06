Jones' agent Drew Rosenhaus noted Tuesday that he expects his client to be back in 4-6 weeks while recovering from an MCL sprain, Josh Moser of WSVN-TV reports.

Jones was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after he sustained a sprained MCL injury during the Dolphins' preseason game against the Texans on Aug. 19. Jones was set to assume the starting right guard spot for 2023 after starting in seven games last season. 2020 second-round pick Robert Hunt will take over for Jones at right guard for at least the first four games of the season.