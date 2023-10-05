Jones (knee) was designated by Miami to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Jones is now one step closer to returning to the field after suffering a sprained MCL during the preseason. The 24-year-old started seven games a season ago and could take over the starting role from Robert Hunt once he returns.
More News
-
Dolphins' Robert Jones: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Dolphins' Robert Jones: Moved to IR•
-
Dolphins' Robert Jones: Likely out several weeks•
-
Dolphins' Robert Jones: Injures leg in preseason game•
-
Dolphins' Robert Jones: Comes off COVID-19 list•
-
Dolphins' Robert Jones: Gets put on reserve/COVID list•