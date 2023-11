Jones (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

The 24-year-old offensive lineman left the Dolphins' Week 9 loss to the Chiefs with a knee injury, and he did not practice all week, so it's not a surprise that he'll be inactive for Sunday's contest. With Jones missing time, Lester Cotton is expected to start at right guard.