Nkemdiche (knee) signed a one-year, $1.16 million contract with the Dolphins on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Dolphins placed Nkemdiche on the PUP list following the signing. The 2016 first-round pick is coming off a torn ACL, and not expected to retake the field until September. After having worn out his welcome in Arizona and being waived, Nkemdiche will now work to earn a second chance in Miami. The Dolphins are in need of talent at the defensive end position -- Jonathan Woodard has only played 128 snaps in his NFL career and is expected to start on the left side -- so Nkemdiche could conceivably carve out a notable role if he looks the part.

