Nkemdiche (knee) was activated off the PUP list Monday.

Nkemdiche ready to go after suffering a torn ACL late last season, and he'll be eligible to play Monday at Pittsburgh, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. The 25-year-old's immediate role isn't clear, but he should slot into the Dolphins' defensive line rotation in some fashion.

