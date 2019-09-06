Nkemdiche (knee) was placed on Miami's reserve/PUP list Saturday, per the league's official transactions report.

Nkemdiche's placement on the reserve/PUP list guarantees that he'll miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season. The former Cardinal is recovering from a torn ACL and working to revitalize his career with the Dolphins.

