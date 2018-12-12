Quinn recorded three tackles (one solo) and a sack across 46 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Patriots.

The veteran is seeing about 60 percent of the defensive snaps this season in Miami but has managed to record 33 tackles and four sacks to go along with two forced fumbles. Sunday marked his second sack in just as many games and he'll look to continue that streak in Minnesota against the Vikings.

