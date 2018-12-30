Quinn did not log a defensive statistic before being ejected from Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills.

Quinn wraps up a disappointing season 2018 in appropriately quiet fashion, ending the year with 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. With the Dolphins likely headed for an offseason of changes to the coaching staff and player personnel, Quinn's lackluster production could put his future with the team in legitimate question. Miami would save $12.9 million on 2019's cap if they were to cut the Quinn.