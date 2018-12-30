Dolphins' Robert Quinn: Concludes season with ejection
Quinn did not log a defensive statistic before being ejected from Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills.
Quinn wraps up a disappointing season 2018 in appropriately quiet fashion, ending the year with 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. With the Dolphins likely headed for an offseason of changes to the coaching staff and player personnel, Quinn's lackluster production could put his future with the team in legitimate question. Miami would save $12.9 million on 2019's cap if they were to cut the Quinn.
More News
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: Keeps sack streak alive•
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: Logs sack for third straight game•
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: Brings down Brady•
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: Disruptive performance in win•
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: Posts 1.5 sacks in loss•
-
Rams' Robert Quinn: Heading to Miami in trade•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...