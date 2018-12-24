Quinn recorded three tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Quinn has now posted a sack in four straight games, bringing his season total to 6.5. Despite coming on down the stretch, the veteran linebacker is on track to conclude a fairly unremarkable first season with the Dolphins. Quinn has yet to miss a game this season, and will look to close out the year strong against the Bills in Week 17.